Apology Day: Top prospects explain character issues

Then there was Eastern Kentucky's Noah Spence, who was peppered with questions about the two failed drug tests that got him ousted from Ohio State, and the constant sring of drug tests he's since passed that gives NFL clubs some assurances about his behavior while at EKU. Baylor DE Shawn Oakman addressed his dismissal from Penn State, and Ohio State DL Adolphus Washington apologized for his arrest for soliciting prostitution and his subsequent suspension from the Fiesta Bowl. OSU DE Joey Bosa declined to discuss his suspension for the Buckeyes' 2015 season-opener in any significant detail, saying he would address it with NFL clubs "one on one."