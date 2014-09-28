AP Top 25: Top contenders face crucial week in season

The AP poll is voted on by sportswriters. While the placement of teams can oftentimes generate some heightened discussion among fans, it is necessary to note that the AP poll is for recreation purposes only. In contrast to the BCS era (or the pre-BCS era when the poll actually determined national champions), the AP poll no longer factors into the mathematics of which teams get to play for the national championship. Complicated formulas factoring in polls and computer rankings have zero bearing on the four-team College Football Playoff field, which instead will be determined by a 13-person selection committee, the first of which will be released on Oct. 28 (mark your calendars!).