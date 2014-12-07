AP Top 25 poll: TCU drops to 6 as Baylor, Ohio State move up

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Baylor and Ohio State jumped past TCU in the final Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Oregon held their places from last week in the final media poll of the regular season.
The Bears were fourth and Buckeyes were fifth, with TCU dropping to two spots to sixth after Baylor and Ohio State had impressive wins against ranked teams on Saturday.
TCU routed lowly Iowa State to finish its season as co-champion of the Big 12 with Baylor.
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released later Sunday and the four-team field for the playoff will be set.
The rest of the top 10 is Michigan State at seven, followed by Mississippi State, Mississippi and Georgia Tech.
The entire order of the AP poll:
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 58, Oklahoma 46, Marshall 36, Memphis 34, Duke 32, Colorado State 13, Northern Illinois 11, Air Force 7, Cincinnati 5, UCF 4, West Virginia 4, Stanford 1