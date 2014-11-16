AP Top 25: Florida State returns to top; 'Bama moves up to No. 2

Florida State becomes the first preseason No. 1 team to drop out of the top spot and regain it during the season since Penn State did the same in 1997. The Nittany Lions slipped to No. 2 for three weeks, jumped back to No. 1 for a week in October, but finished the season ranked No. 16. The last AP preseason No. 1 to lose the top ranking and still go on to win the national title was Florida State in 1993. Football fans of a certain age will remember that scenario. Coach Bobby Bowden's Seminoles lost to Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., in early November to fall to No. 2. When Notre Dame was upset by Boston College a week later, Florida State went back to No. 1 and went on to win it all after edging Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Will history repeat itself in Tallahassee?