AP Top 25: Florida State returns to top; 'Bama moves up to No. 2

Just like there's a new No. 1 in the updated CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, a new (well, not totally "new") team populates the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
After a fifth consecutive win over their once-relevant rivals -- Miami (Fla.) -- Florida State has moved back into the top spot of the rankings. Alabama's win over previously unbeaten Mississippi State necessitated the adjustment at the top, and the Crimson Tide moved up two spots for their efforts.
Florida State becomes the first preseason No. 1 team to drop out of the top spot and regain it during the season since Penn State did the same in 1997. The Nittany Lions slipped to No. 2 for three weeks, jumped back to No. 1 for a week in October, but finished the season ranked No. 16. The last AP preseason No. 1 to lose the top ranking and still go on to win the national title was Florida State in 1993. Football fans of a certain age will remember that scenario. Coach Bobby Bowden's Seminoles lost to Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., in early November to fall to No. 2. When Notre Dame was upset by Boston College a week later, Florida State went back to No. 1 and went on to win it all after edging Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Will history repeat itself in Tallahassee?
Speaking of Nebraska, its placement in the AP Top 25 took the biggest hit after being on the wrong end of a 59-24 dump trucking at the hands of Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers fell 10 spots. Wisconsin, in turn, moved up eight spots to No. 14. The Badgers might be the biggest threat to the Buckeyes' chances of winning the Big Ten title. Ohio State is currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and could still find a way into the first-ever four-team College Football Playoff.
After the promising mid-week #Maction action (admit it, you'll be watching), the Week 13 slate isn't quite as scintillating on the surface as previous weeks. Top-rated Florida State hosts Boston College. Alabama really challenged itself by scheduling a home game with Western Carolina. The most encouraging game could take place in Los Angeles, when USC and UCLA play at the Rose Bowl.
The entire order of the AP poll:
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 74, Clemson 52, Boise State 29, Louisville 29, LSU 26, Minnesota 10, West Virginia 8, Miami (Fla.) 3, Texas A&M 3, Arkansas 2.