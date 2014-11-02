AP Top 25: 'Elimination Saturday' beckons for top-20 teams

While Auburn likely eliminated Ole Miss from College Football Playoff contention, this coming weekend could go down as "Elimination Saturday." Check it out, there are six games involving teams in the top 20. Those games include Alabama at LSU, Oregon at Utah, Kansas State at TCU, Ohio State at Michigan State, Notre Dame at Arizona State and Baylor at Oklahoma. This promises to be great fun for football fans, while also providing more clarity on the road to the first-ever four-team College Football Playoff.