AP Top 25: 'Elimination Saturday' beckons for top-20 teams

Mississippi State and Florida State maintained one-two status in the latest AP Top 25 poll, but Auburn leapfrogged in-state rival Alabama into the No. 3 spot after delivering a heart-wrenching defeat to Ole Miss.
While Oregon -- after finally dispatching recent arch-nemesis Stanford -- enjoys the No. 4 spot in the latest CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, the Ducks didn't budge from their No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25.
While Auburn likely eliminated Ole Miss from College Football Playoff contention, this coming weekend could go down as "Elimination Saturday." Check it out, there are six games involving teams in the top 20. Those games include Alabama at LSU, Oregon at Utah, Kansas State at TCU, Ohio State at Michigan State, Notre Dame at Arizona State and Baylor at Oklahoma. This promises to be great fun for football fans, while also providing more clarity on the road to the first-ever four-team College Football Playoff.
The entire order of the AP poll:
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 67, USC 48, Missouri 42, Georgia Tech 15, Louisville 7, North Dakota State 4, Stanford 4, Florida 1, Texas A&M 1.