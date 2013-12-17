AP All-America: Jameis Winston on first team, Manziel second

Linebackers Anthony Barr of UCLA and C.J. Mosley of Alabama and Texas A&M offensive tackle Jake Matthews were among many top NFL draft prospects named to the Associated Press All-America teams, released Tuesday.
Barr, Mosley and Matthews were first-team selections who rank among the top 10 senior NFL draft prospects, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 100. Second-team All-America picks in Brandt's top 10 included Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, Stanford linebacker Trent Murphy and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack. Minnesota defensive lineman Ra'Shade Hageman was named to the third team.
Among high-profile underclassmen, Heisman winner Jameis Winston of Florida State was the first-team quarterback, and 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M was named second-team quarterback. Alabama's AJ McCarron, this year's Heisman runner-up, was the third-team quarterback.
Other top draft prospects included Baylor offensive guard Cyril Richardson (first team), Texas defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat (first team), Mississippi State offensive guard Gabe Jackson (second team) and Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (third team).
The complete list included 75 players on three teams, 68 of which came from one of the five major conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 12, Ben Ten, Pac-12).