Antonio Callaway reaches plea deal on drug charge

Florida WR Antonio Callaway pled no contest to a charge of possession of paraphernalia Monday morning, closing a legal matter that has put the playing status of one of college football's top players in question.
Callaway was fined $301, Alachua State Attorney Bill Cervone told the Orlando Sentinel. He was cited for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana on May 13. In a separate matter, Callaway also acknowledged in a UF Title IX hearing that he was under the influence of marijuana during an alleged sexual assault in 2016. He was suspended from the football team, but later found not responsible in the alleged sexual assault.
Callaway caught 54 passes for 721 yards and three touchdowns last year. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter ranked the junior as the No. 23 player in college football for 2017.
Florida coach Jim McElwain was evasive about Callaway's status with the team when he spoke at SEC Media Days last week. The Gators open the season against Michigan on Sept. 2.