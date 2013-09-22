Antonio Andrews makes history at WKU; is more on way?

While Morgan State doesn't play the level of competition NFL scouts can rely on for evaluation, Andrews has risen to any opponent. He rushed for more than 100 yards against Tennessee earlier this season, and in 2011 aganst LSU he returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown "when (Morris) Claiborne, (Alfred) Blue, and (Tyrann) Mathieu was on the field," Andrews said in an interview before the season, noting his career highlight against three big-time players, including two future NFL players.