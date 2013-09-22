Antonio Andrews makes history at WKU; is more on way?

Western Kentucky has produced just one NFL Draft pick in the last decade, but soon it could become two.
Things we learned
From Stanford learning a lesson against ASU to Baylor's offensive onslaught, here are the things we learned from the fourth weekend of college football play. More ...
Running back Antonio Andrews set a school record on Saturday with five rushing touchdowns in a 58-17 rout of Morgan State. The senior amassed 291 all-purpose yards, with 213 coming on the ground on just 17 carries. Andrews' touchdowns went for 65, 5, 3, 10 and 14 yards.
"To see him run and play the way that he did and break the record is great," said first-year WKU coach Bobby Petrino. "He's a guy that comes to practice every day with a smile on his face and works hard and enjoys his work. He enjoys practice and he enjoys playing in the game, so I was happy for him."
Andrews, who compares himself to Reggie Bush and Frank Gore, added 1 receiving yard, a 19-yard kickoff return and 58 punt return yards. It marked his fourth career 200-yard game, and his 22nd career game eclipsing 100 yards.
While Morgan State doesn't play the level of competition NFL scouts can rely on for evaluation, Andrews has risen to any opponent. He rushed for more than 100 yards against Tennessee earlier this season, and in 2011 aganst LSU he returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown "when (Morris) Claiborne, (Alfred) Blue, and (Tyrann) Mathieu was on the field," Andrews said in an interview before the season, noting his career highlight against three big-time players, including two future NFL players.
Along with the schedule WKU plays, concerns about Andrews' pro potential also include ball security. Andrews has lost three fumbles this season, but has improved steadily in that area: two in the season opener, one the following week against Tennessee, and none in WKU's last two games.
Former Western Kentucky DE Quanterus Smith was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of last year's draft (he is currently in Denver's IR list). Before that, the last WKU player drafted was FB Jeremi Johnson in 2003.