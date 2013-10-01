Antone Exum cleared to play for Virginia Tech this week

Expect Exum to be eased back into the lineup, both because of the injury and because the corners are playing so well. Senior corner Kyle Fuller (6-0, 194) is playing the best ball of his career, and true freshmen corners Kendall Fuller (5-11, 193), Kyle's brother, and Brandon Facyson (6-2, 188) have been effective, as well. Facyson, a reserve, is tied for the national lead with four interceptions. Kyle Fuller generally is considered one of the top 10 senior corners in the nation; he always has been good in run support, but his coverage skills have improved this fall.