Anthony Castonzo, Colts agree to 2-year, $33M deal

Indianapolis' deal with Castonzo is both a wise investment and a demonstration of appreciation for Castonzo, who seriously thought about retiring after the 2019 season. Colts general manager Chris Ballard was happy to announce at the NFL Scouting Combine that Castonzo had decided to return. All that was left was getting a deal done with the tackle, who was scheduled to hit free agency at the start of the new league year. Now that that is finished, the Colts can move onto pressing needs elsewhere.