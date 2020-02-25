Colts GM: LT Anthony Castonzo returning for 2020

Though the Colts ultimately fell short of expectations in 2019, their offensive line was as formidable as advertised.

Ranked third among the league's O-lines at season's end by Pro Football Focus, the Colts' band of bruisers received positive news Tuesday from within Lucas Oil Stadium as Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard told the media that left tackle Anthony Castonzo has officially announced his intention to return to the team in 2020 for his 10th season.

Castonzo, 31, had hinted at possibly retiring following the 2019 campaign, but has now told Ballard he's coming back.

The matter at hand will now be re-signing the free-agent offensive tackle, who's played 132 games for the Colts, starting all of them and somehow unbelievably never having made a Pro Bowl. The 6-foot-7, 307-pound Castonzo weighs in at No. 24 on the NFL.com free-agent list.

The long-haired people mover allowed just three sacks in 2019 as he earned a stellar 84.4 pass-blocking grade via PFF and an 81.3 overall rating -- which tied him at seventh among all NFL tackles.

Just two days earlier, Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was a "strong likelihood that he will come back," it appears that's just the case.

And thus, one of the best tackles is on track to return to one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.