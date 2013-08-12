Anthony Barr of UCLA has big-time NFL potential

Barr arrived at UCLA ranked by many recruiting analysts as the top athlete in the 2010 class following a spectacular career at Loyola High School in Los Angeles. Although he failed to live up to the hype as a tight end in the Bruins' offense, he certainly displayed speed, burst and agility as an outside linebacker. Watching Barr work off the edges against the run or as a pass rusher, I've been impressed with his combination of balance, body control and burst. He shows exceptional closing quickness hunting down quarterbacks and runners from the backside. Most importantly, Barr is agile enough to weave through trash to make negative plays in the backfield -- a quality that could make him a star at the next level.