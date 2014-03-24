Anthony Barr, Khalil Mack fit mold of OLBs drafted in top 10

Published: Mar 24, 2014 at 05:30 AM

UCLA's Anthony Barr and Buffalo's Khalil Mack are possible top-10 picks in this year's draft -- with Mack, it seemingly is a certainty -- which means they could be just the fifth and sixth outside linebackers to go in the top 10 in the past six NFL drafts.

They would join LSU's Barkevious Mingo (to Cleveland at No. 6 in 2013), Texas A&M's Von Miller (to Denver at No. 2 in 2011), Missouri's Aldon Smith (to San Francisco at No. 7 in 2011) and Wake Forest's Aaron Curry (to Seattle at No. 4 in 2009). Curry, though, wasn't known as a pass rusher, which differentiates him from the group.

Curry also is the only for-sure bust in the quartet of those already drafted; he played for just four seasons and retired before the start of the 2013 season. Miller and Smith are stud pass rushers, while it's too early to judge Mingo, who had five sacks as a rookie in '13.

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock has said Mack would be his first overall pick, and fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah says he likes Mack better than Barr.

In the five most recent mock drafts from NFL Media analysts, Barr and Mack are drafted in the top 11 in three of them, top nine in one and top six in one.

Barr and Mack measure up quite well against the four outside 'backers who have gone in the first round recently. Mack's 40-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine is the best of the six players, and while the 40 times of Barr and Mack trail all but those of Smith, their times in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill are comparable, if not better. (Mingo and Smith were ends in college and were grouped with the ends at the combine.)

In terms of college statistics, Barr and Mack are fine, too. They trail only Miller in the sacks category, while Mack blows away the field in tackles for loss; Barr is third in that category, behind Mack and Miller, despite playing just two seasons on defense.

Here's a look at how they all stack up.

Anthony Barr

Combine measurements: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds; arm length of 33½ inches

Combine events: 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash; 34.5-inch vertical jump; 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump; 4.19 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle; 6.82 seconds in the three-cone drill; 15 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press

College stats: 148 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 10 forced fumbles in 27 games over two seasons (only played two years of defense in college)

Khalil Mack

Combine measurements: 6-3, 251; arm length of 33¼ inches

Combine events: 4.65 in the 40; 40-inch vertical jump; 10-8 broad jump; 4.18 in the 20-yard shuttle; 7.08 in the three-cone drill; 23 reps in the bench press

College stats: 327 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles in 40 games over four seasons (Mack holds the NCAA career record for forced fumbles and is tied for the career lead in tackles for loss)

Aaron Curry

Combine measurements: 6-2, 254; no arm length available

Combine events: 4.56 in the 40; 37-inch vertical jump; 10-3 broad jump; 4.51 in the 20-yard shuttle; 7.15 in the three-cone drill; 25 reps in the bench press

College stats: 331 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five forced fumbles in 51 games over four seasons

Pro stats: 203 tackles, 5.5 sacks in 48 games over four seasons

Von Miller

Combine measurements: 6-3, 246; arm length of 33½ inches

Combine events: 4.53 in the 40; 37-inch vertical jump; 10-5 broad jump; 4.06 in the 20-yard shuttle; 6.70 in the three-cone drill; 21 reps in the bench press

College stats: 181 tackles, 50.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, 10 forced fumbles in 47 games over four seasons

Pro stats: 166 tackles, 35 sacks in 40 games over three seasons

Barkevious Mingo

Combine measurements: 6-4, 241; arm length of 33¾ inches

Combine events: 4.58 in the 40; 37-inch vertical jump; 10-7 broad jump; 4.39 in the 20-yard shuttle; 6.84 in the three-cone drill; no bench press

College stats: 119 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles in 40 games over three seasons

Pro stats: 42 tackles, five sacks in 15 games in one season

Aldon Smith

Combine measurements: 6-4, 263; arm length of 35 3/8 inches

Combine events: 4.78 in the 40; 34-inch vertical jump; 9-8 broad jump; 4.50 in the 20-yard shuttle; 7.19 in the three-cone drill; 20 reps in the bench press

College stats: 79 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, one forced fumble in 23 games over two seasons

Pro stats: 137 tackles, 42 sacks in 43 games over three seasons

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
news

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW