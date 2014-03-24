Anthony Barr, Khalil Mack fit mold of OLBs drafted in top 10

Barr and Mack measure up quite well against the four outside 'backers who have gone in the first round recently. Mack's 40-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine is the best of the six players, and while the 40 times of Barr and Mack trail all but those of Smith, their times in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill are comparable, if not better. (Mingo and Smith were ends in college and were grouped with the ends at the combine.)