Analyzing likely replacements for SEC East draft picks

On Jan. 16, the day after a record 98 underclassmen officially became early NFL draft entries, college football coaches everywhere stood on the rim of the crater and surveyed the roster damage that, along with outgoing seniors, had been done to their programs. Weeks later, the rebuilding process began with spring practice, and in August, the replacement cast of ready-or-nots will be set. College Football 24/7 turns its daily focus to next year's crop of draft talent with a look at the up-and-comers looking to replace 256 draftees plus dozens of gifted undrafted free agents, beginning with the SEC.