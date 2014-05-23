Analyzing likely replacements for draft picks outside 'Big Five'

Our final look at who's replacing the 2014 draft picks from the FBS ranks covers the leagues outside of the so-called "Big Five" -- the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt, as well as the independents.
Georgia Southern is moving from the FCS ranks into the Sun Belt, and while we didn't include the Eagles' two picks in the Sun Belt total, we are taking a look at who will replace their draftees.
In addition, Tulane is moving from C-USA to the AAC and Western Kentucky from the Sun Belt to C-USA. They are listed under their new leagues, though the draftees total obviously counts for their former leagues.
AAC
Connecticut
LB Yawin Smallwood
DT Shamar Stephen
Memphis
FS Lonnie Ballentine
SMU
CB Kenneth Acker
QB Garrett Gilbert
Tulane
WR Ryan Grant
UCF
QB Blake Bortles
RB Storm Johnson
USF
DE Aaron Lynch
CONFERENCE USA
Florida Atlantic
CB Keith Reaser
OLB Randell Johnson
Louisiana Tech
DT Justin Ellis
DE IK Enemkpali
Marshall
OT Garrett Scott
Middle Tennessee State
DT Jimmy Staten
Rice
CB Phillip Gaines
Southern Miss
NT Khyri Thornton
Western Kentucky
LB Andrew Jackson
FS Jonathan Dowling
MAC
Ball State
DE Jonathan Newsome
QB Keith Wenning
Buffalo
OLB Khalil Mack
Kent State
WR/RB Dri Archer
Massachusetts
TE Rob Blanchflower
Northern Illinois
SS Jimmie Ward
DT Ken Bishop
Ohio
CB Travis Carrie
MOUNTAIN WEST
Boise State
DE Demarcus Lawrence
C Matt Paradis
OT Charles Leno Jr.
Colorado State
C Weston Richburg
TE Crockett Gillmore
Fresno State
QB Derek Carr
WR Davante Adams
Nevada
OT Joel Bitonio
San Diego State
S Nat Berhe
S Eric Pinkins
San Jose State
CB Bené Benwikere
QB David Fales
Utah State
SS Maurice Alexander
CB Nevin Lawson
Wyoming
FS Marqueston Huff
College QBs with most potential
As good as this year's quarterback class was, next year's class is arguably better. Our panel of experts provide their take on which college football quarterback has the greatest pro potential. More ...
WR Robert Herron
SUN BELT
Arkansas State
NT Ryan Carrethers
Georgia Southern
QB Jerick McKinnon
CB Lavelle Westbrooks
Georgia State
OT Ulrick John
INDEPENDENTS
BYU
OLB Kyle Van Noy
Notre Dame
OT Zack Martin
DE Stephon Tuitt
TE Troy Niklas
NT Louis Nix III
G Chris Watt
OLB Prince Shembo
CB Bennett Jackson
WR T.J. Jones
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.