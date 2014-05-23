Analyzing likely replacements for draft picks outside 'Big Five'

Published: May 23, 2014 at 04:43 AM
justin-holman-140522-WIDE.jpg

Our final look at who's replacing the 2014 draft picks from the FBS ranks covers the leagues outside of the so-called "Big Five" -- the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt, as well as the independents.

Georgia Southern is moving from the FCS ranks into the Sun Belt, and while we didn't include the Eagles' two picks in the Sun Belt total, we are taking a look at who will replace their draftees.

In addition, Tulane is moving from C-USA to the AAC and Western Kentucky from the Sun Belt to C-USA. They are listed under their new leagues, though the draftees total obviously counts for their former leagues.

AAC

Connecticut

LB Yawin Smallwood

DT Shamar Stephen

Memphis

FS Lonnie Ballentine

SMU

CB Kenneth Acker

QB Garrett Gilbert

Tulane

WR Ryan Grant

UCF

QB Blake Bortles

RB Storm Johnson

USF

DE Aaron Lynch

CONFERENCE USA

Florida Atlantic

CB Keith Reaser

OLB Randell Johnson

Louisiana Tech

DT Justin Ellis

DE IK Enemkpali

Marshall

OT Garrett Scott

Middle Tennessee State

DT Jimmy Staten

Rice

CB Phillip Gaines

Southern Miss

NT Khyri Thornton

Western Kentucky

LB Andrew Jackson

FS Jonathan Dowling

MAC

Ball State

DE Jonathan Newsome

QB Keith Wenning

Buffalo

OLB Khalil Mack

Kent State

WR/RB Dri Archer

Massachusetts

TE Rob Blanchflower

Northern Illinois

SS Jimmie Ward

DT Ken Bishop

Ohio

CB Travis Carrie

MOUNTAIN WEST

Boise State

DE Demarcus Lawrence

C Matt Paradis

OT Charles Leno Jr.

Colorado State

C Weston Richburg

TE Crockett Gillmore

Fresno State

QB Derek Carr

WR Davante Adams

Nevada

OT Joel Bitonio

San Diego State

S Nat Berhe

S Eric Pinkins

San Jose State

CB Bené Benwikere

QB David Fales

Utah State

SS Maurice Alexander

CB Nevin Lawson

Wyoming

FS Marqueston Huff

WR Robert Herron

SUN BELT

Arkansas State

NT Ryan Carrethers

Georgia Southern

QB Jerick McKinnon

CB Lavelle Westbrooks

Georgia State

OT Ulrick John

INDEPENDENTS

BYU

OLB Kyle Van Noy

Notre Dame

OT Zack Martin

DE Stephon Tuitt

TE Troy Niklas

NT Louis Nix III

G Chris Watt

OLB Prince Shembo

CB Bennett Jackson

WR T.J. Jones

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

