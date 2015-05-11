Analyzing likely replacements for 2015 ACC draft picks

The ACC had 47 NFL draft picks in 2015, the second-most of any conference this year, and Florida State (11) and Louisville (10) combined for 21 of them.
The 47 departures leave a lot of holes to fill. Here's a look at every ACC draft pick and who's in line to replace that player this fall.
Keep in mind that North Carolina, North Carolina State and Syracuse didn't have anyone drafted.
BOSTON COLLEGE
OT Ian Silberman
Round 6 (190), San Francisco 49ers
Possibilities: Silberman was a graduate transfer from Florida who was one of five senior starters for B.C. along the line last season. Silberman started all 13 games at right tackle, and redshirt freshman James Hendren (6-7, 287) will head into fall camp atop the depth chart at Silberman's old position.
C Andy Gallik
Round 6 (208), Tennessee Titans
Possibilities: Gallik was a four-year starter, and junior Frank Taylor (6-3, 297) -- who has seen scant time the past two seasons -- will head into fall camp as the projected starting center.
DE Brian Mihalik
Round 7 (237), Philadelphia Eagles
Possibilities: Junior Malachi Moore (6-7, 274) played well as a reserve last season and will head into camp as the starter at Mihalik's old spot. B.C. has the potential to have a stout defensive line this fall, and Moore's big-play ability is expected to play a big part in that.
CLEMSON
DE Vic Beasley
Round 1 (8), Atlanta Falcons
Possibilities: Beasley was Clemson's defensive star last season. His replacement -- both as a starter and as a star -- will be junior Shaq Lawson (6-3, 275). Lawson, who has 21.5 tackles for loss the past two seasons, has a big upside, and is both physical and quick.
LB Stephone Anthony
Round 1 (31), New Orleans Saints
Possibilities: Clemson lost two starting linebackers, and that is a position of concern for this fall. Kellen Jones seemed to be the likely choice to replace Anthony at middle linebacker, but Jones decided over the winter to use his final season of eligibility elsewhere. That means senior D.J. Goodson (6-0, 240) is the likely top candidate now. Goodson was an outside 'backer last season and started six games.
NT Grady Jarrett
Round 5 (137), Atlanta Falcons
Possibilities: The Tigers lost three of their top five defensive tackles, including both starters, but there is hope. Senior D.J. Reader (6-2, 325) is expected to replace Jarrett. While Reader isn't as quick as Jarrett, he's bulkier and should prove to be a valuable inside run-stuffer.
P Bradley Pinion
Round 5 (165), San Francisco 49ers
Possibilities: Pinion was an early entrant into the draft, and his decision paid off. Junior Andy Teasdell is expected to take Pinion's spot. Teasdell is a walk-on who has punted three times in two seasons.
LB Tony Steward
Round 6 (188), Buffalo Bills
Possibilities: Big things are expected from junior Ben Boulware (6-0, 235) as he steps into Steward's vacated spot. Boulware was a steady reserve in his first two seasons, but he has the upside to challenge for All-ACC honors this fall.
DUKE
G Laken Tomlinson
Round 1 (28), Detroit Lions
Possibilities: Senior Cody Robinson (6-3, 295) and junior Tanner Stone (6-6, 300) will battle during fall camp for the starting nod. Robinson, who looks to have the inside track for the spot, might be the strongest player on the team, while Stone is a converted tackle. Robinson started one game and played in all 13 last season; Stone saw action in six games.
WR Jamison Crowder
Round 4 (105), Washington Redskins
Possibilities: Redshirt freshman Chris Taylor (6-1, 170) looks as if he will have the unenviable task of trying to replace Crowder. Taylor, who had a solid spring, has good speed and was an all-state performer in high school at state champ Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School.
FLORIDA STATE
QB Jameis Winston
Round 1 (1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Possibilities: Junior Sean Maguire is the guy in line to replace the overall No. 1 pick in the draft. Maguire (6-3, 224) started one game last season, a win over Clemson while Winston was suspended. However, it was reported Monday that Florida State is on former Notre Dame QB Everett Golson's list of 10 potential transfer destinations. Whoever has to replace Winston will attempt to do so behind a rebuilt line and without the top two receivers from last year (WR Rashad Greene and TE Nick O'Leary).
C Cam Erving
Round 1 (19), Cleveland Browns
Possibilities: Erving began last season as the starting left tackle, but had to move inside when redshirt freshman Ryan Hoefeld couldn't handle the job at center. Center again is the biggest concern for this fall. Hoefeld (6-3, 293) is back, but redshirt freshman Alec Eberle (6-5, 294) likely will head into fall camp as the projected starter. Eberle had a solid spring after Hoefeld went down with an injury.
DE Mario Edwards, Jr.
Round 2 (35), Oakland Raiders
Possibilities: Edwards played a hybrid role for the Seminoles, and it seems likely that sophomore Lorenzo Featherston (6-7, 229) will get first crack at the job this season. Featherston's lack of bulk is a concern, though. He weighs about 50 fewer pounds than Edwards. Sophomore Rick Leonard (6-7, 273) is Featherston's main competition for the job. Leonard had a strong spring, and his size is appealing when compared to Featherston.
DT Eddie Goldman
Round 2 (39), Chicago Bears
Possibilities: FSU has the depth across the front to use a variety of sets, but sophomore Derrick Nnadi (6-2, 304) -- who played extensively as a true freshman last season -- looks almost certain to open the season as the starter at Goldman's old spot. Nnadi was a touted recruit and lived up to his billing; he has the look of a future star. Senior Derrick Mitchell (6-4, 307) will compete for the starting job and, at the least, would be a physical backup.
CB Ronald Darby
Round 2 (50), Buffalo Bills
Possibilities: Both starting corners are gone from last season. Junior Jalen Ramsey, who started at safety last season, is moving back to his natural position at corner and will hold down one of the spots. Ramsey (6-1, 201) is immensely talented and should contend for All-America honors this fall.
CB P.J. Williams
Round 3 (78), New Orleans Saints
Possibilities: While Ramsey is a given, the other starting corner won't be determined until fall camp. Juniors Ryan Green (5-10, 198), who was converted from tailback in the spring, and Marquez White (6-0, 179) look to be the top candidates. A true freshman (Marcus Lewis or Tavarus McFadden) could emerge, and senior Tyler Hunter (5-11, 204) is another possibility. Hunter also could start at safety, and his versatility obviously is a plus.
G Tre' Jackson
Round 4 (111), New England Patriots
Possibilities: FSU lost both starting guards from last season, and sophomore Wilson Bell (6-4, 318) and redshirt freshman Derrick Kelly (6-5, 310) will be fighting it out for Jackson's old spot at right guard during fall camp. Both were touted high school offensive tackles before moving inside. Bell played in two games last season. The left guard spot will go to junior Kareem Are (6-6, 330), who redshirted last season after arriving from junior college.
WR Rashad Greene
Round 5 (139), Jacksonville
Possibilities: Greene was a steadying force on and off the field. Sophomore Travis Rudolph (6-2, 187) looks to be the top contender to become FSU's No. 1 receiver. Rudolph showed some flashes as a true freshman last fall, and has the skill set necessary to be a go-to guy and an eventual all-league performer.
RB Karlos Williams
Round 5 (155), Buffalo Bills
Possibilities: Not that Williams was a bad player, but FSU will be just fine at tailback. Sophomore Dalvin Cook (6-0, 203) took over the starting role from Williams late last season; Cook is a big-play guy who has All-ACC potential this fall and eventually could become an All-American.
TE Nick O'Leary
Round 6 (194), Buffalo Bills
Possibilities: O'Leary won the John Mackey award as the nation's top tight end last season, and while FSU should become more athletic at the position this season, O'Leary's loss is a big one because he provided a security blanket of sorts. Redshirt freshmen Ryan Izzo (6-6, 243) and Marvin Saunders (6-6, 258) will vie for the starting job during fall camp. Sophomore Jeremy Kerr (6-5, 262) is a good blocker, and he also will see time.
OT Bobby Hart
Round 7 (226), New York Giants
Possibilities: Junior Chad Mavety (6-5, 327) redshirted last season after arriving from junior college, and he is expected to be a physical force on a line that is replacing four starters. Redshirt freshman Brock Ruble (6-8, 313) will push him.
GEORGIA TECH
G Shaq Mason
Round 4 (131), New England Patriots
Possibilities: Mason was the Jackets' best lineman last season, and injuries to junior Nick Brigham and sophomore Shamire Devine this spring left Mason's replacement open to question. Brigham (6-3, 294), who began his career at Maryland, and Devine (6-7, 365) are the top candidates. Devine's weight is an issue, and it's unlikely he'll start unless he sheds at least 20 pounds.
WR DeAndre Smelter
Round 4 (132), San Francisco 49ers
Possibilities: Both of Tech's starting receivers were drafted -- which is interesting when you realize they caught a combined 61 passes last season. Junior Micheal Summers (6-1, 196) is the leading returning wide receiver -- he caught seven passes last season -- and seems a certain starter.
WR Darren Waller
Round 6 (204), Baltimore Ravens
Possibilities: Sophomore Ricky Jeune (6-3, 214), who had a strong spring, looks to be the leading contender to start opposite Summers. Jeune barely played last season and had zero catches, but his size and speed make him a potential big-play threat.
LOUISVILLE
WR DeVante Parker
Round 1 (14), Miami Dolphins
Possibilities: Parker was a Louisville native who hit it big at his hometown school. Taking his spot as the Cardinals' go-to guy will be junior James Quick (6-1, 191), another Louisville native who should have a breakthrough campaign. Quick started to emerge as a solid receiving threat last season and should make the jump to potential All-ACC guy this season. Quick will see most of his time in the slot; taking Parker's spot on the outside -- but not his role as the No. 1 receiver -- seems likely to be Texas A&M transfer Ja'Quay Savage (6-3, 214). A senior, Savage was known as Ja'Quay Williams at A&M.
OT Jamon Brown
Round 3 (72), St. Louis Rams
Possibilities: Brown started on the left side, and senior Aaron Epps (6-7, 288) is expected to take his spot. Epps came on strong down the stretch last season, starting the final six games at right tackle. He was moved to the left side this spring. Epps hadn't played much at all until last season; can he continue to improve?
G John Miller
Round 3 (81), Buffalo Bills
Possibilities: Louisville has to replace two starting guards, and it seems extremely likely the decision on the two new starters won't be made until right before the opening game. Juniors Gabe Ahner (6-3, 289) and Pedro Sibiea (6-3, 300) -- like Miller, a Miami native -- are the top holdover candidates, and JC transfer Khalil Martin (6-4, 300) will be in the mix in fall camp. Martin, who played tackle in junior college, went through spring practice with the Cardinals as a guard.
OLB Lorenzo Mauldin
Round 3 (82), New York Jets
Possibilities: Mauldin was Louisville's best pass rusher last season, and coaches hope JC transfer Devonte Fields can fill that role this season. Fields is a big-time talent -- he was the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year as a true freshman defensive end at TCU in 2013 -- but he has had off-field issues and eventually was dismissed from TCU. Fields (6-4, 250) played last season at Trinity Valley CC in Texas. He won't arrive at Louisville until the summer.
FS James Sample
Round 4 (104), Jacksonville Jaguars
Possibilities: Louisville has to replace all four members of its starting secondary. Sophomore Chucky Williams (6-2, 204) had a great spring and is going to start at a safety spot. He has excellent size, runs well and hits a ton.
OLB Deiontrez Mount
Round 6 (177), Tennessee Titans
Possibilities: Junior Keith Brown moved from inside linebacker to the outside during spring practice and looked good at his new position. Brown (6-1, 237) lacks prototypical size for an outside 'backer, but he does run well. He seems likely to battle sophomore Henry Famurewa (6-2, 245) -- who had an excellent showing in the spring game -- for the starting job.
CB Charles Gaines
Round 6 (189), Cleveland Browns
Possibilities: As mentioned earlier, Louisville lost all four members of its starting secondary. One for-sure starter at cornerback is sophomore Shaq Wiggins (5-10, 171), who started eight games for Georgia as a true freshman in 2013 before sitting out as a transfer last season. Every team wants one of its corners to be "the guy," and Wiggins is expected to fill that role for Louisville. He has All-ACC potential.
DE B.J. Dubose
Round 6 (193), Minnesota Vikings
Possibilities: Dubose was a solid player, but his replacement might be even better. Senior Pio Vatuvei (6-2, 296), who started nine game at defensive tackle after arriving from junior college last season, moved to end during spring drills and looked good. He sets the edge nicely, and is a physical presence.
SS Gerod Holliman
Round 7 (239), Pittsburgh Steelers
Possibilities: Holliman was a ballhawk who wasn't very physical and was a poor tackler. That won't be a problem with the new guy. Junior Josh Harvey-Clemons, who transferred to Louisville after being dismissed at Georgia, is 6-5 and 230 pounds and really lays the wood. His ball skills aren't as good as Holliman's, but Harvey-Clemons' presence on the back end will be felt by opposing receivers. He is another player with All-ACC potential.
TE Gerald Christian
Round 7 (256), Arizona Cardinals
Possibilities: Christian was an effective receiver for Louisville last season, and there should be a drop-off this fall. Still, junior Keith Towbridge (6-5, 261) and Charles Standberry (6-3, 226) saw extensive action last season. Towbridge is more of a "traditional" tight end, while Standberry's receiving skills stand out. Both will see a lot of time this season.
MIAMI
OT Ereck Flowers
Round 1 (9), New York Giants
Possibilities: Sophomore Trevor Darling (6-5, 318) made three starts at right tackle as a true freshman last season and was moved to the left side during spring ball to replace Flowers. Interestingly, Flowers started four games at right tackle as a true freshman in 2012 before moving to the left side as a sophomore. UM coaches certainly wouldn't mind Darling developing into the next Flowers. Like Flowers, Darling is a Miami native.
WR Phillip Dorsett
Round 1 (29), Indianapolis Colts
Possibilities: Other than Dorsett, Miami's wide receivers underachieved last season, but all the important ones (except for Dorsett, that is) are back. Junior Stacy Coley (6-1, 187) looked like a future star as a true freshman in 2013 but regressed last season. He has the size, speed and overall ability to replace Dorsett as Miami's top deep threat. Coley, seniors Rashawn Scott (6-2, 205) and Herb Waters (6-2, 195), junior Malcom Lewis (6-09, 189) and sophomore Braxton Berrios (5-9, 183) should provide UM QB Brad Kaaya with some dangerous weapons this fall.
ILB Denzel Perryman
Round 2 (48), San Diego Chargers
Possibilities: Senior Raphael Kirby (6-1, 235), who started last season as an outside 'backer, made the move to the middle this spring to replace Perryman. Kirby isn't nearly as physical as his predecessor. Linebacker could be a trouble spot for UM this fall. Perryman was by far the Hurricanes' best 'backer last season, and depth looks as if it will be an issue at the position.
TE Clive Walford
Round 3 (68), Oakland Raiders
Possibilities: Junior Standish Dobard (6-4, 262) is expected to take over for Walford. Dobard has just eight career receptions, but he looks to have the ability to get down the seam and make big plays. Dobard needs to improve his blocking, though. Coaches also like sophomore Chris Herndon (6-4, 255), who is a fullback/H-back but also could play tight end.
TB Duke Johnson
Round 3 (77), Cleveland Browns
Possibilities: Junior Gus Edwards (6-2, 230) and sophomore Joseph Yearby (5-9, 195) likely will share the tailback job; true freshman Mark Walton also could work his way into the mix. Yearby isn't as physical as Edwards, but he has better speed and is a big-play threat.
G Jon Feliciano
Round 4 (128), Oakland Raiders
Possibilities: Junior Alex Gall (6-5, 310) has the inside track at the job after turning in a solid spring. Senior Hunter Wells (6-6, 316) also will be in the hunt for the job. Gall played in six games as a reserve last season; Wells played in seven.
DE Anthony Chickillo
Round 6 (212), Pittsburgh Steelers
Possibilities: Junior Jelani Hamilton (6-5, 302) and sophomore Chad Thomas (6-5, 265) will continue their battle to replace Chickillo in fall camp. Hamilton was steadier during the spring, but Thomas appears to have the higher upside as a pass rusher.
PITTSBURGH
OT T.J. Clemmings
Round 4 (110), Minnesota Vikings
Possibilities: Massive sophomore Jarryd Jones-Smith (6-7, 335) looks as if he will be Clemmings' replacement. He started three games last season on the left side as an injury replacement and has moved to the right side to replace Clemmings. Jones-Smith, who attended the same Philadelphia high school (West Catholic) as Jaelen Strong, has a big upside.
VIRGINIA
DE Eli Harold
Round 3 (15), San Francisco 49ers
Possibilities: Senior Kwontie Moore (6-2, 290), who has added 15 pounds since last season, will head into fall practice as the top candidate to take over for Harold, who was a big-time pass rusher. Moore had two sacks last season but has just 14 tackles in his career. Redshirt freshmen Darrious Carter (6-5, 235) and Chris Peace (6-1, 240) seemingly offer better pass-rush skills and will be in the mix in camp.
OLB Max Valles
Round 6 (179), Oakland
Possibilities: Valles' departure means UVa lost all three starting linebackers. His spot seems likely to be taken by junior Mark Hall (6-2, 240). Hall, who played all three linebacker spots in the spring as Cavaliers coaches looked for the right combination, has 12 career tackles. Hall was a big sack guy in high school in Virginia Beach, Va., but that facet of his game hasn't shown itself at UVa.
VIRGINIA TECH
SS Kyshoen Jarrett
Round 6 (181), Washington Redskins
Possibilities: The Hokies lost both starting safeties, as FS Detrick Bonner also was a senior. Chuck Clark has moved from corner to replace Bonner, but Jarrett's replacement remains up in the air. The leading contender looks to be sophomore C.J. Reavis (6-1, 205), who saw action almost exclusively on special teams as a true freshman last season. He looked good during the spring and is solid in coverage, but it's unknown whether he can be as physical as Jarrett in run support. Senior Donovan Riley moved from corner and played both safety spots during the spring; he should battle Reavis for the starting job in fall camp.
OT Laurence Gibson
Round 7 (243), Dallas Cowboys
Possibilities: Junior Jonathan McLaughlin (6-5, 310) was the starting right tackle last season before missing the final four games with an undisclosed injury. He moved to the left side to replace Gibson this spring and looked good. McLaughlin started on the left side as a true freshman in 2013 before changing sides last season. Senior Wade Hansen (6-5, 300) is expected to take McLaughlin's old spot on the right side. Hansen is a former Division III defensive lineman who walked on at Tech in 2013; he ended up starting three games last season. He has good strength but is still learning the nuances of the position.
WAKE FOREST
CB Kevin Johnson
Round 1 (16), Houston Texans
Possibilities: The Demon Deacons lost both starting corners, with Bud Noel also departing. Going into fall camp, the new starters seem likely to be junior Brad Watson (6-0, 195) and sophomore Josh Okonye (6-0, 200). Both are Texas natives who have good size and saw a lot of time as reserves last season. Watson's skills -- at this point, at least -- seem to be closest to Johnson's.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.