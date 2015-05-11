Analyzing likely replacements for 2015 ACC draft picks

Round 1 (14), Miami Dolphins

Possibilities: Parker was a Louisville native who hit it big at his hometown school. Taking his spot as the Cardinals' go-to guy will be junior James Quick (6-1, 191), another Louisville native who should have a breakthrough campaign. Quick started to emerge as a solid receiving threat last season and should make the jump to potential All-ACC guy this season. Quick will see most of his time in the slot; taking Parker's spot on the outside -- but not his role as the No. 1 receiver -- seems likely to be Texas A&M transfer Ja'Quay Savage (6-3, 214). A senior, Savage was known as Ja'Quay Williams at A&M.