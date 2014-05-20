Analyzing likely replacements for 2014 ACC draft picks

The ACC had 42 draft picks in 2014, the second-most of any conference this year and the second-highest total in league history.
National-champion Florida State led the way with seven picks, and every league school had at least one player selected. There were five first-rounders, again the second-most among the conferences.
ACC schools will be important stops for NFL scouts again this fall, especially Florida State, which could -- not will or should, but could -- have as many as six first-rounders in 2015.
Here's a look at every ACC draft pick this year and who's in line to replace that player this fall.
Boston College
RB Andre Williams
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
K Nate Freese
DE Kaleb Ramsey
Clemson
WR Sammy Watkins
OT Brandon Thomas
CB Bashaud Breeland
WR Martavis Bryant
QB Tahj Boyd
Duke
CB Ross Cockrell
Florida State
WR Kelvin Benjamin
CB Lamarcus Joyner
NT Timmy Jernigan
S Terrence Brooks
RB Devonta Freeman
C Bryan Stork
OLB Telvin Smith
Georgia Tech
DE Jeremiah Attaochu
S Jemea Thomas
OLB Brandon Watts
Louisville
FS Calvin Pryor
DE Marcus Smith
QB Teddy Bridgewater
ILB Preston Brown
Miami
G Brandon Linder
P Pat O'Donnell
OT Seantrel Henderson
North Carolina
TE Eric Ebron
DE Kareem Martin
C Russell Bodine
FS Tre Boston
CB Jabari Price
North Carolina State
FS Dontae Johnson
Pitt
DT Aaron Donald
QB Tom Savage
WR Devin Street
Syracuse
DT Jay Bromley
ILB Marquis Spruill
Virginia
OT Morgan Moses
DT Brent Urban
C Luke Bowanko
Virginia Tech
CB Kyle Fuller
QB Logan Thomas
CB Antone Exum
Wake Forest
WR Michael Campanaro
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.