Analyzing likely replacements for 2014 ACC draft picks

Published: May 20, 2014 at 02:28 AM
The ACC had 42 draft picks in 2014, the second-most of any conference this year and the second-highest total in league history.

National-champion Florida State led the way with seven picks, and every league school had at least one player selected. There were five first-rounders, again the second-most among the conferences.

ACC schools will be important stops for NFL scouts again this fall, especially Florida State, which could -- not will or should, but could -- have as many as six first-rounders in 2015.

Here's a look at every ACC draft pick this year and who's in line to replace that player this fall.

Boston College

RB Andre Williams

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

K Nate Freese

DE Kaleb Ramsey

Clemson

WR Sammy Watkins

OT Brandon Thomas

CB Bashaud Breeland

WR Martavis Bryant

QB Tahj Boyd

Duke

CB Ross Cockrell

Florida State

WR Kelvin Benjamin

CB Lamarcus Joyner

NT Timmy Jernigan

S Terrence Brooks

RB Devonta Freeman

C Bryan Stork

OLB Telvin Smith

Georgia Tech

DE Jeremiah Attaochu

S Jemea Thomas

OLB Brandon Watts

Louisville

FS Calvin Pryor

DE Marcus Smith

QB Teddy Bridgewater

ILB Preston Brown

Miami

G Brandon Linder

P Pat O'Donnell

OT Seantrel Henderson

North Carolina

TE Eric Ebron

DE Kareem Martin

C Russell Bodine

FS Tre Boston

CB Jabari Price

North Carolina State

FS Dontae Johnson

Pitt

DT Aaron Donald

QB Tom Savage

WR Devin Street

Syracuse

DT Jay Bromley

ILB Marquis Spruill

Virginia

OT Morgan Moses

DT Brent Urban

C Luke Bowanko

Virginia Tech

CB Kyle Fuller

QB Logan Thomas

CB Antone Exum

Wake Forest

WR Michael Campanaro

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

