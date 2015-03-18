Analysts: NFL perceptions of Jameis Winston starting to change

Winston's off-the-field issues primarily center around three episodes that either reflect his immaturity or a troubling pattern, depending on whom you ask. Winston was accused of sexual assault during his freshman year but was never charged in the incident and was cleared by the university in an FSU Code of Conduct Hearing. Winston was also cited for carrying crab legs out of a supermarket without paying for them and was suspended for a game after yelling an expletive in public.