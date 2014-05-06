Analysts' mock draft: Johnny Manziel to St. Louis Rams at No. 2

"They don't run the ball well, they throw the ball too much," NFL Network's Steve Mariucci said. "How do you help the run game, and how do you help Matt Ryan, their franchise player? You get an offensive lineman. I would've been happy with any one of the three (top tackles), so I'm just going to take the first one right now -- Greg Robinson from Auburn. Plug him in there, and away we go. We will be a more physical team. He'll be better as a pass protector as time goes on, but he will knock you off the ball for that run game."