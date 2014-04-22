Analyst: QB Thomas further along than Cam Newton was in '11

To be fair, completion percentage is a tricky stat because of the differences in offensive schemes -- the spread is all about getting players in 1-on-1 matchups in space -- and the differences in competency among receivers (Thomas didn't exactly play with top-level wide receivers at Virginia Tech). At the same time, it's hard for receivers to make catches when the ball is sailing over their head or sailing behind them -- and if you watch Thomas' tape, you see a lot of those occurrences.