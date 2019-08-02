An inside look at Gil Brandt's direct impact on my NFL career, life

My phone rang a day later with a Dallas Cowboys representative on the other end. It was the voice of Buck Buchanan saying he was in the area and would like to sign me to a free-agent contract. My emotions soared when I heard the news. Could this really be the Hall of Famer from the world champion Kansas City Chiefs? The dreams of meeting the legend were put to rest when Buck, the Cowboys equipment manager, knocked on my door hours later. The reason the team dispatched its equipment manager to sign me was there weren't enough scouts to sign all of Dallas' desired free agents that offseason. (They even sent out secretaries and trainers to sign guys.) He was feeble and balding, much different than the Buck who I thought was coming to see me. He was friendly with a warm and inviting smile, and I liked him rather immediately. That is, until he made his initial contract offer: a three-year deal worth $102,000 with a $500 signing bonus. I had to consider what my counter offer would be -- well that, and take a German exam that I needed to pass in order to graduate -- so I asked Buck if he could return after a while.