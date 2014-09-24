Ameer Abdullah to be honored by band formation

Nebraska running back Ameer Abdullah wouldn't seem to need any help marketing himself as one of college football's top rushers, not with the recent backing of fearameer.com and a gaudy average of 212 all-purpose yards per game. Not to mention being a top-five Heisman Trophy contender, according to College Football 24/7's Mike Huguenin.
The Cornhusker Marching Band nevertheless will make sure everyone at Memorial Stadium Saturday gets the Abdullah message loud and clear. This tease of the band's halftime performance comes from the presumed Twitter feed of Nebraska band director Doug Bush:
Nebraska hosts Illinois for homecoming at 9 p.m. ET. Bush's band's grand plan begins to take form at about the :45-second mark of this clip of the band's rendition of Ave Maria.
Abdullah is no doubt a prime candidate for the Reese's Senior Bowl and is well on his way to a brilliant senior season. He's posted 200-plus yards in two of the Cornhuskers' four games, but scouts also have been attracted to his versatility. He's a significant part of Nebraska's passing attack, and his ability to return kickoffs is going to be an attractive asset when it comes to his scouting evaluations. At 5-9, 195 pounds, Abdullah is certainly smallish for the NFL, but as the running back position continues to be specialized and often handled by a committee approach at the pro level, do-it-all backs like Abdullah can only be all the more valuable.
He does everything for Nebraska but, presumably, take part in the halftime "Fear Ameer" formation.