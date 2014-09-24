Ameer Abdullah to be honored by band formation

Abdullah is no doubt a prime candidate for the Reese's Senior Bowl and is well on his way to a brilliant senior season. He's posted 200-plus yards in two of the Cornhuskers' four games, but scouts also have been attracted to his versatility. He's a significant part of Nebraska's passing attack, and his ability to return kickoffs is going to be an attractive asset when it comes to his scouting evaluations. At 5-9, 195 pounds, Abdullah is certainly smallish for the NFL, but as the running back position continues to be specialized and often handled by a committee approach at the pro level, do-it-all backs like Abdullah can only be all the more valuable.