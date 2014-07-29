Ameer Abdullah and Melvin Gordon say they're friends, not rivals

"He's a leader in every way. He's not only a vocal leader that inspires, but he's a 'show you' kind of leader. He shows you what it's about. He comes to work every single day with the same mentality, same attitude. He's going to bust his butt all day long until we're done. No question about it, and then he's going to stay after and do extra work. Those kinds of guys, like Ameer Abdullah, every locker room in the country needs an Ameer Abdullah. ... He comes in, works hard every day, and he doesn't expect a high-five for working hard because that's what you do. You wake up and go to work.