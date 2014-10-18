Amari Cooper returns to early-season form

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The seven days between Alabama's 14-13 win over Arkansas and Saturday's 59-0 trouncing of Texas A&M probably seemed like weeks to Amari Cooper. But after a 140-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Aggies, his lackluster game against the Razorbacks could be all but forgotten.
Alabama's 602-yard offensive explosion was paced by the junior wide receiver and potential 2015 NFL Draft entrant with eight receptions and touchdown catches of 24 and 45 yards. Now with 908 yards on the season, Cooper could break his career-high mark of 1,000 next week at Tennessee.
Last week against the Razorbacks, facing double coverage from safety help on a regualar basis, Cooper had just two catches for 22 yards. But from what UA coach Nick Saban said, it's clear TAMU defensive coordinator Mark Snyder didn't play Cooper the same way.
"They didn't roll up on him all the time," Saban said. "Some of that stuff just spilled in with the run game. Blake did a good job of getting it out to him at the right times and he did a good job of making plays with it, making them miss. A little different scenario in terms of how they played us."
Cooper was unavailable for comment after the game. His play, however, did plenty of talking for him.
"Cooper is a hard worker. I think from his performance last week, it made him drive more, made him stronger. He wanted to be the best," said quarterback Blake Sims, who accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). "He helped his team the best way he could."
With the loss, Texas A&M dropped its third game in a row, all to SEC West opponents, while Alabama improved to 6-1 and maintained its hopes for an SEC title.