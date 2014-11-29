Amari Cooper leads Iron Bowl comeback, 55-44

Auburn's offense was unstoppable in the first half, amassing 383 yards as Nick Marshall completed deep passes of 42, 34, 68 and 40 yards, much of it to junior Sammie Coates. Auburn rallied for 10 points in the final minute of the first half and led 36-34 entering the fourth quarter. From there, Alabama's offense closed the win with three touchdown drives against a worn-out Auburn defense, the last of which covered 92 yards on six consecutive rushing plays. Running back Derrick Henry carried for 49 yards on the drive and capped the series with a 25-yard score. The teams combined for 1,171 yards of offense, 630 of which were Auburn's.