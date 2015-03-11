Amari Cooper has visit lined up with Jacksonville Jaguars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper said the Jacksonville Jaguars are first up on his tour of visits to various NFL clubs to follow Wednesday's Crimson Tide pro-day event.
"My agent is planning out and I don't think he will finish the schedule until after pro day," Cooper said.
The Jaguars invested heavily in the wide receiver position in last year's draft, with Allen Robinson of Penn State and Marqise Lee of USC both being second-round picks. Lee came off the board with the 39th overall pick and contributed 37 catches for 422 yards and one touchdown. Robinson was the 62nd overall pick and caught 48 passes for 548 yards with two touchdowns. Another rookie, undrafted free agent Allen Hurns, turned in an even more productive rookie campaign, catching 51 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns.
But Cooper's prolific skill set could make him a significant contributor in Jacksonville, if not the team's No.1 receiver as a rookie, if he were to wind up with the Jaguars.
Jacksonville holds the No. 3 overall pick, and the Oakland Raiders are a strong possibility as a landing spot for Cooper just one pick after that.