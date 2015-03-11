Amari Cooper has visit lined up with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars invested heavily in the wide receiver position in last year's draft, with Allen Robinson of Penn State and Marqise Lee of USC both being second-round picks. Lee came off the board with the 39th overall pick and contributed 37 catches for 422 yards and one touchdown. Robinson was the 62nd overall pick and caught 48 passes for 548 yards with two touchdowns. Another rookie, undrafted free agent Allen Hurns, turned in an even more productive rookie campaign, catching 51 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns.