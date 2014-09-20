Amari Cooper dominates Vernon Hargreaves III

Published: Sep 20, 2014 at 01:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Amari Cooper-140920-TOS.jpg

TUSCALOOSA -- The much-anticipated matchup between Alabama receiver Amari Cooper and Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III deteriorated into another field day for the Crimson Tide's junior wide receiver Saturday in a 42-21 home win for Alabama.

Cooper finished with his most prolific performance of the season -- 10 catches, 201 yards and three touchdowns -- to further establish himself as the top receiver in college football. Not all that production came against Hargreaves, and Cooper beat a safety from the slot position for his biggest catch of all, a 79-yard touchdown on a deep pass from quarterback Blake Sims. But more than enough of Cooper's day was spent on Hargreaves to leave little doubt as to which player came out on top.

Hargreaves, a sophomore, entered the game with more pass breakups (five) than catches allowed (two, for 16 yards). Yet, Cooper's day could have been even bigger than it was. He had a 33-yard catch on Hargreaves wiped out by an illegal formation penalty in the second half, something UA coach Nick Saban lamented in his postgame remarks. On Alabama's next drive, Cooper caught a would-be 17-yard touchdown pass that was called back as Cooper was called for offensive pass interference for pushing off on Hargreaves. Cooper admitted after the game that the flag was a good call.

"He's a great player. He's fast, he's quick. He plays smart, and is very instinctive," Cooper said of Hargreaves. "I just took what I watched on film and tried to take advantage of it."

Asked exactly what he saw on film that was so exploitable, Cooper turned coy.

"I don't want to share that," he said.

Cooper entered the game leading the NCAA in receptions with 33. He now has 43 catches on the year -- just two fewer than he made all of last season -- for 655 yards and five touchdowns. Saban suggested his team wasn't about to back down from the challenge Hargreaves presented.

"We kind of figured (UF coach) Will (Muschamp) would match (Hargreaves) up on Coop," Saban said. "But we were going to try to get the ball to Coop."

Cooper broke Alabama's school record for touchdown catches in a career, now with 20, and added to his school-record sixth consecutive game of 100 receiving yards or more. At his current pace, Cooper will reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season in Alabama's home game against Texas A&M on Oct. 18, with five regular-season games remaining.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW