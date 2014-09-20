Amari Cooper dominates Vernon Hargreaves III

Cooper finished with his most prolific performance of the season -- 10 catches, 201 yards and three touchdowns -- to further establish himself as the top receiver in college football. Not all that production came against Hargreaves, and Cooper beat a safety from the slot position for his biggest catch of all, a 79-yard touchdown on a deep pass from quarterback Blake Sims. But more than enough of Cooper's day was spent on Hargreaves to leave little doubt as to which player came out on top.