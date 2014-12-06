Amari Cooper, Alabama blast Missouri to capture SEC title

Crimson Tide quarterback Blake Sims found DeAndrew White for a 58-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Crimson Tide ahead 14-3. Just after the pass was released, Missouri defensive end Shane Ray hit Sims with helmet-to-helmet contact, resulting in a targeting call and his ejection. The absence of Ray, one of the top pro prospects in the college game among underclassmen, might not have made much of a difference anyway, given the way Missouri's offense sputtered. But it undoubtedly dampened whatever fire Missouri hoped to fan for a comeback.