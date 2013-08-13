Allen Robinson, Kyle Carter form Big Ten's best receiving duo

The reasoning: Robinson (6-feet-3, 210 pounds), a junior, is the best receiver in the Big Ten. He was on the field for just 93 plays as a true freshman in 2011, then adapted quickly to coach Bill O'Brien's offense last season, leading the Big Ten with 77 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards and 11 receiving TDs. It was just the third 1,000-yard season in school history for a receiver, and the receptions total set a school record. Robinson, who is from the Detroit area, has excellent size, good speed and big-time athleticism (he has the best vertical jump on the team, at 37 inches); he can get deep, too, as he had nine receptions covering at least 30 yards. His numbers could suffer a bit as Penn State breaks in a new quarterback.