Around the NFL

Allen Robinson enters Bears camp at 'full steam ahead'

Published: Jul 19, 2018 at 07:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Bears' first-round draft pick is noticeably absent as rookies report for the start of training camp, but the team's big-ticket free-agent acquisition should be ready to go when the veterans join in next week.

Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that he does not expect any of his players to open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

As a matter of fact, Nagy added, No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson is "full steam ahead" after rehabilitation from ACL surgery, per the Chicago Tribune.

Although the former Jaguars star joined his new club for spring practices, he was not a full participant in team drills. Nagy confirmed in mid-May that Robinson remains "ahead of the game" in his rehab timetable.

Robinson testified Thursday that he now feels "100 percent."

"I feel great," Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "It was all about getting ready for this time right here."

The Bears took a risk on the 2015 Pro Bowl selection, shelling out $42 million over three years despite Robinson's disappointing 2016 campaign and injury-marred 2017 season.

If Robinson shows pre-injury form in camp and preseason action, it will bode well for second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky's chances of meeting lofty expectations in Nagy's new offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders hiring Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi is being hired as the next Raiders OC, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 12

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams made their final preparations for Super Bowl LVI on Saturday with the game about 24 hours away.
news

Bengals elevate former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels to active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI

With Super Bowl LVI just a day away, the Bengals announced their final two practice squad elevations of the season on Saturday, naming a receiver and a former Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the active roster.
news

Saints not expected to trade Michael Thomas (ankle), want star WR back for 2022 season

The Saints played the entire 2021 season without star receiver Michael Thomas due to a string of nagging ankle injuries. Despite a slew of ongoing issues, the team fully expects the former All-Pro to return to the lineup in 2022.
news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'best of' opportunity after being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals aim to pressure Matthew Stafford for four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with stellar second-half efforts from their defense in the playoffs. Behind linemen Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati hopes to topple the Rams by pressuring Matthew Stafford late.
news

Odell Beckham says he's willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
news

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday. 
news

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Rams place TE Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, activate RB Darrell Henderson off IR ahead of Super Bowl

Rams RB ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ and DT ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ were activated from injured reserve while TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and T ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ were placed on IR on Friday. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
news

Jaguars hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW