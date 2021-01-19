All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ dismissed from August arrest

All charges against Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander stemming from a summer arrest for battery have been dismissed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per Alexander's attorney Brian Pakett.

In August, Alexander left the team during training camp to search for his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who went missing in Florida for three days before resurfacing alive and healthy. Alexander was subsequently arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly confronting a man who left his father behind on a berry-picking trip.