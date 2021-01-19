Around the NFL

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ dismissed from August arrest

Published: Jan 19, 2021 at 01:15 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

All charges against Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander stemming from a summer arrest for battery have been dismissed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per Alexander's attorney Brian Pakett.

In August, Alexander left the team during training camp to search for his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who went missing in Florida for three days before resurfacing alive and healthy. Alexander was subsequently arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly confronting a man who left his father behind on a berry-picking trip.

The fifth-year defensive back was soon released and proceeded to set career highs in starts (10) and tackles (47) in 2020, his first season with the Bengals.

Related Content

news

Bills preparing for Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne in lead-up to AFC title game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol. The Bills are preparing for both Mahomes and Chad Henne to play in the AFC Championship Game.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

An MRI on Antonio Brown's knee did not reveal serious issues, and he's considered day to day in the lead-up to the Buccaneers' matchup with the Packers in the conference title game, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Matt LaFleur on Week 6 loss to Bucs: Packers have 'come a long way from that day'

Though the Packers loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6, coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay is a different team going into the NFC Championship Game.
news

Washington finalizing deal with Marty Hurney to be general manager

Marty Hurney will be the next general manager of the Washington Football Team. The former Panthers GM will re-join his former head coach Ron Rivera in the nation's capital.
news

Terry Fontenot hired as Falcons general manager

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Terry Fontenot as their next general manager, the team announced Tuesday.
news

Ravens inform RB Mark Ingram he will be released

﻿Mark Ingram﻿'s run with the Baltimore Ravens has come to its end. The Ravens informed the 10-year veteran he'll be released on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.
news

Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jon Arnett passes away at 85

Jon Arnett, one of Southern California's greatest running backs who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 85.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Browns 'established our identity' in 2020, expects Baker Mayfield to 'continue to improve'

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the Browns established an identity and that quarterback Baker Mayfield was a large reason why. 
news

NFL memo details different format for combine; individual workouts will be held on pro days

The NFL informed teams on Monday that the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is officially changing formats.
news

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney meeting with Washington, considered top candidate 

Former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is meeting with key members of the Washington Football Team's front office Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The group includes head coach Ron Rivera, per sources informed of the meeting.
news

Ravens waive QB Robert Griffin III after three seasons

﻿Robert Griffin III﻿'s time with the Ravens has reached its conclusion. Baltimore announced Monday it has waived the backup quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick after three seasons. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW