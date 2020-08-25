Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander leaves team to search for missing father

One of the Bengals' offseason additions has left the team while authorities search for his father.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander departed training camp Tuesday as the Okeechobee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office searches for his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who disappeared Monday while on a berry-picking trip, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Alexandre, 65, traveled to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the accompanying man left him behind, Pelissero reported, per the sheriff's office. The Collier Country Sheriff's Office has now taken over the investigation, Pelissero reported.

Alexandre was reported missing to the Collier County Sherrif's Office late Monday night and Collier County subsequently contacted the Okeechobee office, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's website. Deputies and K-9 teams, the Florida Wildlife Commission and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office helicopters are searching for Alexandre.

"I can tell you that we have helicopter and ground searches in Okeechobee County that will be going on through the night," the Collier Country Sheriff's Department said in a statement obtained by Pelissero.

Alexander, 26, joined the Bengals as a free agent during the offseason after spending his first four professional seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The Immokalee, Florida, native is expected to start opposite William Jackson III in Cincinnati's secondary.