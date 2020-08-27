Around the NFL

Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 08:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals corner Mackensie Alexander received some great news Thursday morning.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jean Odney Alexandre, Alexander's father, was found alive after he was missing for three days in Florida, per a source informed of the situation. Mackensie and other family members are on their way to see him now.

Jay Morrison of The Athletic first reported the news.

Alexander left the team during training camp after his father went missing Monday while on a berry-picking trip. The Okeechobee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office was on the search for Alexandre.

The 65-year-old traveled to northwest Okeechobee County with another man to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the accompanying man left him behind.

According to the Sheriff's office, Alexandre walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Parks at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

"He is in good health and is being reunited with his family members," the Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday night, the Bengals cornerback was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery in Florida, per the Collier County Sheriff's Office, after allegedly confronting the man who left his father behind on the trip. Pelissero reported a Florida judge granted Alexander his release from jail on $2,000 bond or pretrial release following a Wednesday hearing.

On Thursday, Alexandre was found alive, giving a positive turn to a potentially tragic story.

