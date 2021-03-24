Alistair Kirkwood: NFL history maker

The first regular season game in London was played on a rainy night as the New York Giants – on their way to Super Bowl glory at the end of that 2007 campaign – defeated the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in front of a packed Wembley Stadium that could have been sold out several times over (500,000 fans registered an interest in buying tickets within 24 hours of the announcement of the first London game).

There was no need to wait another four years. The league was back just 12 months later as the New Orleans Saints recorded a 37-32 win over the San Diego Chargers on another rain-soaked night. And, with the exception of a global pandemic in 2020, they have been back every year since. And will return time and again in the future.

And now we're up to 28 games featuring every team apart from the Green Bay Packers. While most of us could never have dreamed of such a journey, Kirkwood had supreme confidence in the UK from day one and has not been as surprised by the growth. In fact, he planned for it and boasts the evidence to back it up.

He explains: "The document I shared in 2002 literally told Roger Goodell that we would build the market up to the point where we would develop an international player pathway, we would develop an academy, we would have multiple regular season games and eventually look at ideas that were a pipe dream back then such as a Super Bowl or a franchise.

"It was probably brave and stupid to put it out there, but it was in writing. I put it out there to show we were not just doing this to be successful in the short term, but for the long term. The reality is that I had no idea how it was going to go.