Alabama WR Kenny Bell tweets that he is finished with football

Alabama wide receiver Kenny Bell issued what amounted to a retirement announcement on his Twitter feed Tuesday. The fifth-year senior did not catch a pass in Alabama's 35-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, but has been a valuable deep threat in recent years for the Crimson Tide.
Bell caught 17 passes for 431 yards last season, eight of which went for 29 or more yards, but a broken leg late in the season prevented him from playing in the BCS National Championship Game against Notre Dame. He rehabilitated from that injury well enough to participate in spring practice. The Rayville, La., native possesses excellent speed and was frequently used on deep routes, but he was more of a rotator than a starter.
The UA player perhaps saddest for Bell's departure will be quarterback AJ McCarron. The two are close friends and have spoken often of their on-field chemistry the last two years.