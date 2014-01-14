Alabama WR DeAndrew White refutes report on early entry

The cascade of underclassman wide receivers announcing early entry for the NFL draft appeared to tumble forth yet another name Tuesday, but Alabama wide receiver DeAndrew White quickly denied via Twitter that he will enter the draft.
Underclassmen for 2014 draft
Take a look at the list of players who have announced their intentions to apply for early entry into the 2014 NFL Draft, including Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel. **More ...**
According to annistonstar.com, White was set to join Adrian Hubbard, Jeoffrey Pagan, Cyrus Kouandjio, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Vinnie Sunseri as Crimson Tide juniors who will enter the draft. Hubbard, Pagan, Kouandjio and Clinton-Dix announced at a news conference last week, and Sunseri's decision surfaced without a formal stage. According to the same report, Sunseri finalized his choice after a meeting with coach Nick Saban.
White, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior, is set to graduate in December. He overcame injuries, including a torn ACL, to have the best season of his career in 2013, catching 32 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. That included a season-high 139 yards against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
A total of 18 wide receivers already have declared for early NFL draft entry among an NFL-record 90 players total, the most of any position. The draft-declaration deadline for underclassmen is Wednesday. White's return to the Crimson Tide gives new offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin an explosive option who can play any of three receiver positions, but he might be most dangerous from the slot.