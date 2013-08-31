Alabama WR Christion Jones explodes in win over Virginia Tech

Alabama wide receiver Christion Jones gave a listless Crimson Tide offense the boost it needed Saturday in a 35-10 win over Virginia Tech.
Jones, a junior, is a slot receiver for Alabama, but he didn't need to be in the slot to do all his damage in the Georgia Dome.
Jones scored on a kickoff return, a punt return, and a pass reception on his way to 256 all-purpose yards. Jones returned a punt 72 yards for a score on his first touchdown, putting the Crimson Tide ahead 7-0. He took a kickoff return 94 yards for a score shortly before halftime, then put the game away with 38-yard touchdown catch from quarterback AJ McCarron in the third quarter.
The kickoff return:
On a team already featuring one of the nation's elite receivers in sophomore Amari Cooper, a breakout season from Jones would be the worst of news for Southeastern Conference defenses. And for Alabama, perhaps exactly what it needs to overcome the struggles it experienced on the offensive line against the Hokies.