Alabama WR Amari Cooper getting past toe injury

Keep in mind, Cooper didn't exactly light up the scoreboard last September, either. All five of his 100-yard games came over the Crimson Tide's final eight contests. And four games into the freshman season that established Cooper as one of college football's most dynamic receiving talents, he had exactly the same number of receptions he has now: Nine. And not much more yardage, either (138). With his toe injury on the mend, look for Cooper's breakout game of the season to come soon.