Alabama WR Amari Cooper getting past toe injury

A year ago, Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper had more yardage in five single games than he's amassed through five games combined this season.
So what's wrong with the Crimson Tide's star sophomore?
Nothing but a toe injury that appears to have mended, according to Alabama coach Nick Saban.
"I do think he's getting healthy and he's had a really good week this week. Hopefully we won't have a setback and he'll be able to continue to progress and do a good job," Saban said.
Cooper sat out Alabama's 31-6 win over Colorado State with the toe injury, but has had limited playing time in several other games. He's made nine catches for 100 yards on the year after posting five 100-yard games as a freshman. His most productive game so far was Alabama's season-opening 35-10 win over Virginia Tech (four catches, 38 yards).
Saban said it's been "frustrating" for Cooper, who had 59 catches for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games last season.
"He's a hard worker, a guy that really, really wants to be good and do well," Saban said. "I think it's very frustrating when you have something that's nagging you that you can't really do things on a consistent basis like you'd like to do them."
Keep in mind, Cooper didn't exactly light up the scoreboard last September, either. All five of his 100-yard games came over the Crimson Tide's final eight contests. And four games into the freshman season that established Cooper as one of college football's most dynamic receiving talents, he had exactly the same number of receptions he has now: Nine. And not much more yardage, either (138). With his toe injury on the mend, look for Cooper's breakout game of the season to come soon.
As a true sophomore, Cooper is ineligible for the 2014 NFL Draft. The earliest he could declare would be for 2015.