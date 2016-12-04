Alabama vs. Washington, Clemson vs. Ohio State in CFB playoff

Clemson returns to the CFP for the second year in a row with a high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and the Tigers defense has reloaded impressively this year after losing four of the first 57 picks of the 2016 NFL Draft. Four Tigers on offense -- Watson, WRs Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, and RB Wayne Gallman -- intend to apply for early draft eligibility. CU coach Dabo Swinney expects Williams, in fact, to be the first receiver drafted in 2017.