Alabama team doctor stands by Cyrus Kouandjio's knee health

"Cyrus had some injuries his freshman year, a torn ACL and an MCL. We fixed it that year, two years ago. At the time, he had a little minor articular cartilage wear in his knee. A little bit of an injury. That's just playing football. ... But the combination of the ACL, MCL and articular cartilage wear makes teams concerned there may be a longevity issue," Cain said. "The reality is, he played 27 games after the injury, never missed a practice, and never had the knee treated. These kinds of cartilage injuries are common in sports."