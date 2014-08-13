Alabama TE O.J. Howard replaces Snickers habit with ice cream

Who needs Snickers, anyway?
Alabama tight end O.J. Howard revealed Tuesday that he dropped a Snickers candy bar habit as part of his offseason goals for gaining weight, and replaced it with ... ice cream. The former five-star recruit and one of the SEC's most talented tight ends acknowledged it wasn't exactly a great trade, but said "I had to do something else."
Howard is also clever with his tweeting, and took full advantage of social media on Wednesday:
There's a snack bar adjacent to the Alabama weight room in the team's athletic facility, but at last check, it was filled with the likes of fruits, nuts, and other eats that wouldn't get in the way of a good workout. Rocky Road? Nowhere in sight.
Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin mentioned earlier this month that Howard was working to develop more from a standard tight end alignment as a blocker. But at about 240 pounds, Howard is more suited to playing in a slot position and using his speed and tall frame as a receiver. In fact, he was actually lined up more like a split end on a 52-yard touchdown catch against rival LSU that was the highlight of his freshman season in 2013.
One thing is for sure -- if Howard sticks to ice cream into the season and can still outrun an SEC secondary like he did against the Tigers, he might set the diet industry back.