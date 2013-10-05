Alabama star receiver Amari Cooper misses another game

Call it a sophomore slump or not, but another game went by Saturday without much impact from Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper.
The star sophomore played only sparingly in Alabama's 45-3 win over Georgia State, and was not among 15 Alabama players to make at least one catch. UA coach Nick Saban indicated after the game that Cooper was able to play, however, with UA playing out-manned Georgia State, younger receivers saw extensive playing time.
Cooper has been nursing a toe injury that prevented him from playing in Alabama's 31-6 win over Colorado State two weeks ago. He has made just nine receptions on the season with 100 yards and no touchdowns.
Last year as a freshman, Cooper made 59 catches for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns to emerge as one of the nation's most dynamic receivers. His next chance for a breakout game comes next week when the Crimson Tide visits Kentucky, which has the No.2-ranked pass defense in the Southeastern Conference.