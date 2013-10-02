Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix suspended indefinitely

One of the nation's top junior defensive backs, Alabama's HaHa Clinton-Dix, has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, UA coach Nick Saban announced Wednesday.
Clinton-Dix is considered a strong NFL draft prospect, although as a junior, it could be 2015 before he enters the NFL. The second-year starter from Orlando, Fla., played a key role in Alabama's 25-0 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, making a tackle for no gain on a 4th-and-inches rush by Rebels receiver Laquon Treadwell.
Saban would not provide details on the cause of the suspension, nor would he speculate when Clinton-Dix might return. He likely wouldn't be needed this weekend as Alabama hosts an outmanned Georgia State team for Homecoming.
"I'm going to be consistent," Saban said. "When guys get suspended, I never ever say what it's for. All right? So, I'm not going there so don't ask me. All right? It's the way it always happens. Every guy.
"If they do right, they wouldn't be getting suspended. I don't know how long this will be, so don't ask me that either."
A source close to the UA program indicated the suspension is not drug-related.
Sophomores Landon Collins and Geno Smith, and senior Jarrick Williams, are among Saban's options to replace Clinton-Dix in the UA lineup.