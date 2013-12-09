Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix expected to play in Sugar Bowl

Alabama defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, one of the nation's top underclassmen and NFL draft prospects, will be ready to play in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma despite undergoing minor knee surgery after the regular season.
Alabama coach Nick Saban said Clinton-Dix, a two-year starter at safety, underwent a "scope" prodecure to repair what teammate John Fulton described as a meniscus tear in a social-media post last week.
"Probably in two weeks he'll be ready to practice and go again, which it will be two weeks from the time of his surgery until we start practice again," Saban said, according to al.com. "We're not going to rush him back, but I certainly think he's going to be OK."
The Jan. 2 Sugar Bowl will be Clinton-Dix's final college game if he chooses to turn pro early. It remains unclear when Clinton-Dix initially incurred the injury. He was suspended for two games earlier this year for accepting a loan of less than $500 from an Alabama staffer who was deemed to have an association with a sports agent, a violation of NCAA rules. The staffer, assistant strength coach Corey Harris, was later fired.
Clinton-Dix made 46 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.