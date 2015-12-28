Alabama's Kirby Smart likens Connor Cook to Matt Ryan

Cook said Monday that his injured shoulder, which kept him out of Michigan State's win over Ohio State on Nov. 21 and hampered him in a win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game earlier this month, has recovered well for the Cotton Bowl. Cook has 24 touchdown passes on the season with just five interceptions and has led the Spartans to within two wins of a national championship. NFL scouts will get to see him perform against Alabama's prospect-laden defense, which features linebacker Reggie Ragland, defensive tackles Jarran Reed and A'Shawn Robinson, and a dangerous pass rusher in Jonathan Allen.