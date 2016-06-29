Alabama's Jonathan Allen leads top CFB interior DLs to watch

There is plenty of talent along the defensive front for Nick Saban and my best guess is that Hand will be one of the next big things coming from that defense. Unlike some of the defensive ends we've seen at Alabama, Hand has length and plus get-off after the snap. He managed three sacks last year despite playing in just 18 percent of the defensive snaps. Hand has said he's bench-pressed 42 reps at 225 pounds (no one had more than 34 reps at this year's NFL Scouting Combine), so don't think that he doesn't also have that trademark Alabama power. With speedsters like Tim Williams and Rashaan Evans lining up outside on passing downs, we could see Hand and Jonathan Allen wreck shop along the interior as rushers.