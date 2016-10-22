Alabama's Jalen Hurts leads 33-14 win over Texas A&M

Consider Jalen Hurts a freshman in name only.
The Alabama quarterback led the Crimson Tide to a 33-14 win over No. 6-ranked Texas A&M Saturday, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for another to help No. 1-ranked Alabama improve to 8-0 against its toughest opponent of the season so far. Although Louisville's Lamar Jackson continues to be the clear frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, Hurts showed why NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt believes the freshman at least belongs in the conversation.
Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 164 yards and rushed for 93, including a 37-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. He did throw a pair of interceptions, but neither were costly. One came on a Hail Mary to end the first half, and the other was immediately followed by an interception by one of Alabama's top draft prospects, CB Marlon Humphrey.
Scouts from 11 NFL clubs witnessed an impressive performance by several of Alabama's most talented players. DE Jonathan Allen returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in the second half, and had a first-quarter sack on which he beat both an offensive guard and a running back to reach TAMU QB Trevor Knight. Crimson Tide LB Tim Williams had a pair of sacks, and TE O.J. Howard had his most productive game of the season with eight catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
The only thing that soured the win for Alabama was a season-ending injury for safety Eddie Jackson, who's one of the top players at his position in college football.