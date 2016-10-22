Alabama's Jalen Hurts leads 33-14 win over Texas A&M

Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 164 yards and rushed for 93, including a 37-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. He did throw a pair of interceptions, but neither were costly. One came on a Hail Mary to end the first half, and the other was immediately followed by an interception by one of Alabama's top draft prospects, CB Marlon Humphrey.