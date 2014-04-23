Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix yet to meet with St. Louis Rams

Published: Apr 23, 2014 at 06:56 AM

Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix reportedly has met -- or will meet with -- at least nine teams, but not with the team that he perhaps is most associated with in this draft.

Clinton-Dix, who is the top safety available and might be the first defensive back to come off the board, has met with teams whose picks range from No. 6 (Atlanta) to No. 28 (Carolina). NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted last week that he has met with the Falcons, Lions (10th pick), Titans (11th), Bears (14th), and Panthers. He has also visited the Ravens (17th) and Eagles (22nd), according to the National Football Post. Rand Getlin of Yahoo! Sports reported that Clinton-Dix will also visit with the Jets (18) on Thursday, and had previously met with the Patriots (29).

That list of teams does not include St. Louis, which picks 13th. NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has said he would be surprised if Clinton-Dix makes it past the Rams. Fellow analyst Bucky Brooks has written that the Rams are a "perfect fit" for Clinton-Dix; actually, he wrote that Clinton-Dix is a perfect fit for five teams, but the Rams pick first among that quintet. Even the Rams' official website -- which called Clinton-Dix "a proven winner" -- notes that numerous draft experts have Clinton-Dix pegged as "a potential option" for the Rams with the No. 13 pick.

Does not having a visit with a player preclude a team from picking that player? Of course not. Notre Dame tight end Tyler Eifert had just one team meeting last year, and he went in the first round. Oregon State wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a first-round lock this year, has just one scheduled meeting.

In addition, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Ramshad a "formal meeting" with Clinton-Dix at February's NFL Scouting Combine.

Clinton-Dix to the Rams makes a lot of sense. The biggest reason: The Rams' projected starting free safety right now probably would be Rodney McLeod. If you said, "Who?" when you heard that name, you wouldn't be alone.

Pairing Clinton-Dix with second-year strong safety T.J. McDonald, a third-round pick last year, would greatly increase the talent level on the back end. Having talented safeties in a division that also has Arizona, San Francisco and Seattle is a must.

St. Louis has two first-round picks: its own at No. 13 plus the No. 2 pick, which it acquired in the Robert Griffin III trade. The Rams are said to be interested in trading the second pick; if they don't, they could pick up a needed offensive tackle or wide receiver at No. 2. The biggest defensive need is safety -- while the No. 2 pick is a bit steep for a safety in this draft, taking one at No. 13 would make a lot of sense.

If the Rams do trade the No. 2 pick but remain in the top 10 or somewhere close, taking a safety then makes a lot of sense, too.

While Clinton-Dix has met with the Falcons, it's extremely difficult to see them taking a safety -- even one as highly regarded as Clinton-Dix -- at No. 6. But Detroit, Tennessee and Chicago using their picks on Clinton-Dix makes a lot of sense on a lot of levels.

If Philadelphia and Carolina don't trade up, neither is going to have a shot at Clinton-Dix.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW