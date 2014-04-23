Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix yet to meet with St. Louis Rams

Clinton-Dix, who is the top safety available and might be the first defensive back to come off the board, has met with teams whose picks range from No. 6 (Atlanta) to No. 28 (Carolina). NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted last week that he has met with the Falcons, Lions (10th pick), Titans (11th), Bears (14th), and Panthers. He has also visited the Ravens (17th) and Eagles (22nd), according to the National Football Post. Rand Getlin of Yahoo! Sports reported that Clinton-Dix will also visit with the Jets (18) on Thursday, and had previously met with the Patriots (29).