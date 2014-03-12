Alabama's C.J. Mosley says medical reports were positive

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 09:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley refuted a published report that NFL teams are worried about his health due to a concern about his knee at the Crimson Tide's annual pro day event Wednesday.

"Everything went well. Before the combine even happened, in January, I got MRIs on everything I hurt in the past all the way to my freshman year," Mosley said. "Everything was good then. (There) weren't no red flags thrown up or anything they had questions on, I got an MRI or X-Ray on, so it turned out well."

Mosley had myriad injuries at Alabama, including dislocations of his elbow (freshman year) and hip (sophomore year), among others. Considered a first-round talent, Mosley was a four-year player for the Crimson Tide and took over a full-time role in 2013 at the weakside linebacker spot in Alabama's 3-4 defense. Previously, he shared time with Nico Johnson, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Mosley said he was understanding of the rigors of medical exams at the combine.

"I really wasn't worried about it because I knew how I had played with it, and I already had the results back from January," he said. "The scouts, they want to check on everything and make sure they're not dealing with any risk. I understood where they were coming from. They got the same results I got."

Mosley did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but ran two of them for a large contingent of scouts on hand in Tuscaloosa. Though the official time has not yet been released, Mosley said he was told he ran in the range of 4.5-4.6.

