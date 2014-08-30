Alabama's Amari Cooper opens season with 12 catches

New starter Blake Sims found the talented junior for 12 catches Saturday in his first career start at quarterback, leaning on Cooper for 130 of his 250 passing yards in Alabama's 33-23 win over West Virginia. It was the sort of performance Cooper had said he was looking for coming off a frustrating sophomore year in which injuries limited his effectiveness. As McCarron often did, Sims found Cooper on several quick screen passes to the flat, allowing Cooper to use his quickness to escape initial contact.